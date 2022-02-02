Barca confirm Aubameyang signing

Barcelona have confirmed the signing of Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on a three-and-a-half-year deal.

The former Arsenal captain’s departure was confirmed on Tuesday evening, the Gunners announcing his contract at the club had been terminated by mutual consent in order to allow him to sign for Barca as a free agent.

Aubameyang’s new deal includes an option to agree an early exit from the Catalan club in the summer of 2023, as well as €100million buyout clause.

The 32-year-old was stripped of the Arsenal captaincy in December and exiled by manager Mikel Arteta over a disciplinary breach.

“To the Arsenal fans,” Aubameyang posted in a farewell message on Instagram late last night.

“Thank you for making London home for myself and my family for the past four years. We went through ups and downs together and your support meant everything to me.

“Having the chance to win trophies and the honour of being the captain of this club is something I will forever keep in my heart.

“I have always been 100% focused and committed on doing everything I can for this club why is why leaving without a real goodbye hurts – but that is football.

“I’m sad I did not get the chance to help my teammates in the last few weeks, but I have nothing but respect for this club and truly wish all my guys and the fans all the best and many successful years in the future.”