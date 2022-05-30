Barber jailed six months for stealing customer’s phone

A Dei-dei Grade I on Monday sentenced a 23-year-old barber, Abdullahi Yakubu, to six months imprisonment for stealing his customer’s phone worth N65,000.

The convict Yakubu, 23 who lives in Kubwa village market, Abuja, pleaded guilty to the charge and asked the court for forgiveness.

In his ruling, the Judge, Sulyman Ola sentenced the convict after he begged the court for leniency.

The Judge, however, gave Yakubu an option to pay N40, 000 as fine and warned him to desist from committing crime in future.

Sulyman also ordered the convict to pay the complainant, Sani Abdullahi of Movida Phase II, Kubwa, Abuja N65, 000 as compensation and in default, sentenced to one month in prison.

Ealier, the Prosecution Counsel, Chinedu Ogada, told the court that, the complainant, Abdullahi, reported the matter at Kubwa Police Station on May 14, at about 10:10 am.

Ogada said in the month of March, the convict dishonestly stole the complainant’s Infinix Hot 8 mobile phone, valued at N65, 000 when he visited his shop to have a haircut.

The Prosecutor alleged that, Yakubu sold the phone to an unidentified person and converted the money to his personal use.

Ogada said during police investigation, the convict admitted to committing the crime.

According to him, the offence contravened the provisions of Section 287 of the Penal Code Law.