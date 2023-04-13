Barber docked over alleged burglary, theft of generator

A 29 year-old barber, Sunday Omotayo, on Thursday appeared before an Okitipupa Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ondo State over alleged burglary and stealing of a generator worth N30,000.

The defendant, whose address was not given, is facing three counts of felony, burglary and stealing.

The Police Prosecutor, ASP Zedekiah Orogbemi, told the court that the defendant, on Jan. 10 around 3.45 p.m. at No.7, Oke-Ayo Street in Okitipupa, Okitipupa magisterial district, committed felony with burglary.

Orogbemi said that the defendant burgled the house of one Agnes Moyebi and stole one small Yamaha generator valued N30,000, property of Moyebi.

The prosecutor added that the defendant committed offences punishable under Sections 411, 412 and 390 (9), Criminal Code, Cap.37, Vol. 1, Laws of Ondo State, 2006.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges levelled against him.

The Chief Magistrate, Chris Ojuola, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000 and one surety in like sum.

He added that the surety, who must reside within the court jurisdiction, must also show and present evidence of two years tax payment to the state government.

He adjourned the case until April 28 for further hearing.