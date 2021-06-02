“All lands in Nigeria belong to the Fulani. No power can remove Fulani herdsmen from any forest in any state.” – Bello Abdullahi Bodejo, National President Miyetti Allah, Jan 22, 2021.

“Total Sharia in Nigeria or no peace. Qur’an is above Nigerian constitution.” – Boko Haram.

“This country would not have peace until there is 100 per cent implementation of Sharia law in the country as enshrined in the Holy Qur’an.” – Abu Qaqa, former Boko Haram spokesman.

“We subdued Yoruba and conquered the Ijaws; we will do it again.” – Usman Faruk, former military governor of North-West State during Yakubu Gowon regime.

“It is now clear that elected people who swore to protect the constitution and protect the unity and integrity of Nigeria have decided to surrender to deeply divisive or outright irredentist and secessionist tendencies and movements.” – Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, Spokesman, Northern Elders Forum May 25, 2021.

“We (Muslims) have been pushed to the wall and it is time to fight…Obasanjo is trampling on our rights and Muslims must rise and defend their rights. The more we continue to wait, the more we will continue to be marginalised…” – Mustapha Jokolo, former Emir of Gwandu, May 2, 2005.

“The new nation called Nigeria should be an estate of our great-grandfather, Uthman Dan Fodio. We must ruthlessly prevent a change of power. We use minorities of the North as willing tools and the South as a conquered territory and never allow them to rule over us, and never allow them to have control over their future.” – Sir Ahmadu Bello, the Sardauna of Sokoto in 1960.

“What is happening in the Niger Delta is pure criminality of the highest order, arising from total disregard for constituted authority. In Iraq, thousands of people lost their lives because of an insurrection against the government during the reign of former Iraq leader, Saddam Hussein. We can do away with 20 million militants for the rest 120 million Nigerians to live.” – Bala Ibn N’ Allah, former member House of Representatives, May 28, 2009.

“We have released Northern Nigeria from the leading strings of the Treasury. The promising and well conducted youth is now on an allowance on his own and is about to effect an alliance with a Southern lady of means. I have issued the special licence and Sir Frederick Lugard will perform the ceremony. May the union be fruitful and the couple constant.” – Lord Harcourt.

“The general outlook of the Northern people is so different from those in Southern Nigeria as to give them practically nothing in common. There is less difference between an Englishman and Italian, both of whom have a common civilisation based on Greek and Roman foundations and on Christianity, than between a Muslim villager in Sokoto, Kano or Katsina, and an Ibo, Ijaw or a Kalabari. How can any feeling of common purpose of nationality be built up between people whose culture, religion and mode of living are so completely different?” – Sir James Robertson

“Holding this country together is not possible except by means of religion of the Prophet. If they want political unity, let them follow our religion.” – 1942, the conference of Northern Chiefs.

“Those Southerners who desired a United Nigeria should first embrace Islam as their religion.” – 1944, Sultan of Sokoto response to a delegation from West African Students’ Union (WASU).

“Since 1914 the British Government has been trying to make Nigeria into one country, but the Nigeria people themselves are historically different in their background, in their religious beliefs and customs and do not show themselves any sign of willingness to unite…Nigerian unity is only a British intention for the country.” – 1948, Alhaji Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, leader Northern Peoples’ Congress (NPC).

“Many Nigerians deceive themselves by thinking that Nigeria is one…particularly some of the press people…This is wrong. I am sorry to say that this presence of Unity is artificial, and it ends outside this chamber…The Southern tribes who are now pouring into the North in ever increasing numbers and are more or less domiciled here do not mix with the Northern people…and we in the North look upon them as invaders.” – 1948, Tafawa Balewa.

“General Sani Abacha is opposed to a return to civilian rule. Sani cannot stand the idea of Chief Abiola, a Yoruba, becoming his Commander-in-Chief at all; Sani seems to have the ears of the Northern leaders that no Southerner especially from the Southwest should become the President of this country.” – General Ibrahim Babangida.

“Professor, my vote is not the same weight as the vote of the Emir of Bauchi and the vote of the Emir of Bauchi is not the same weight as the vote of the Sultan of Sokoto. That is why we are not going to accept the mandate which Chief Abiola is claiming.” – Alhaji Aminu Saleh, former Secretary to the Government of the Federation under Abacha, June 1994.

“Autonomous Southerner is distinct from Southerners created by the Northern leadership. Chief Abiola was seen as an autonomous Southerners who would not be amenable to the North despite the fact that he was the Vice President of the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs. He was not created by the North. The Northern leaders believe they would not be able to manipulate him; they knew that he was too rich to be bought and they also knew that he came from a large ethnic group that was well-endowed, the Yoruba.”

“Well, Chief, you know it is all in the natural order of things. A country is just like a farm where everyone has his functions. Allah has willed it that someone must hold the cow by the horns while another does the milking.” – Alhaji Shehu Shagari.

“Allah knew what he was doing when he gave different talents to different groups in Nigeria. The Igbo are destined to be businessmen and the Yoruba, excellent administrators, civil servants and teachers; and the Hausa-Fulani, political leaders.” – Maitama Sule, 1992.

“We hear rumours all over that Jonathan is planning to contest in 2015. Well, the North is going to be prepared if the country remains one. That is, if the country remains one, we are going to fight for it. If not, everybody can go his way.” Lawal Kaita, 2015.

“We want to re-emphasise that our main objective is the restoration of the Sharia Legal System in line with the teachings of the Holy Qur’an. We want the Nigerian Constitution to be abrogated and democracy suspended, and a full-fledged Islamic State established. We want to emphasise that trouble started in this part of the world when the white men came, colonised our land, chased away the Emirs and righteous leaders and then replaced the system with Western Legislative, Judicial and Executive procedures.

They also changed our patter of learning and upbringing to the detriment of moral teachings; that was exactly what prompted the establishment of our organisation.” – Boko Haram Bulletin, December 2011.

“It is mandatory for Islam to have a sovereign land where Sharia is being practiced in the strict sense so that the dialogue will be between the Islamic country and the country of the unbelievers.” – Abu Zaid, former Boko Haram spokesman, 26 June 2011.