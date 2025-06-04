Barau visits, donates N22m to families of late Kano athletes

Senate Deputy President, Senator Barau Jibrin, on Tuesday, paid a condolence visit to the families of the 22 Kano athletes who died in a motor accident on Saturday.

Senator Barau was joined during the visit by the Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development, Hon. Yusuf Abdullahi Atta; the Managing Director of the North West Development Commission (NWDC), Professor Abdullahi Shehu Ma’aji; a former member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Faruk Lawan; his Chief of Staff, Professor Muhammad Ibn Abdullah; chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC); clerics; and business tycoons, among others.

The families of the late athletes received Barau and his entourage at the Gwagwarwa Juma’a Mosque in Nasarawa Local Government Area of the state.

Barau, according to a statement on Tuesday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ismail Mudashir, described the incident as tragic and announced the donation of N1 million to each of the deceased’s families.

He said the loss is felt not only by the immediate families of the deceased and the sports community, but also by the entire people of Kano State and the country at large.

“We are here to register our condolences to you over this tragic and devastating incident that led to the loss of our brothers.

“We, therefore, renew our faith and accept it as the will of Allah. May Allah SWT grant them Aljannatul Firdausi and give you all the strength to bear these irreparable losses”, Barau was quoted as saying.

The Chief Imam of the Gwagwarwa Juma’at Mosque, Sheikh Adda’u Aliyu, the ward heads of Gwagwarwa and Gama, Usman Aliyu and Rabe Isyaku, and other members of the community received the Deputy President of the Senate.

Speaking on behalf of the community, the Chief Imam appreciated Barau’s condolence visit and donation, adding that the donation will go a long way in supporting the families of the deceased.

“We are happy and excited that you have found time to come here and sympathise with us. This means a lot to us. We can always see your tremendous interventions and projects going beyond your Senatorial District. May Almighty Allah reward you abundantly,” he said.

During the visit, special prayers were offered for the repose of the souls of the late athletes.

