Barau, Ganduje, others arrive Saudi Arabia to honour Dantata

The Deputy President of the Senate, Barau Jibrin, and immediate past National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, have arrived in Madina, Saudi Arabia, to attend the burial of renowned businessman and elder statesman, Alhaji Aminu Dantata.

A statement released on Tuesday by Barau’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ismail Mudashir, confirmed that the Nigerian delegation touched down at Prince Mohammad Bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madina at 5:15 a.m. local time.

Dantata will be laid to rest later today in the holy city of Madina following Islamic burial rites.

Other high-ranking dignitaries on the trip include APC Kano State Chairman, Prince Abdullahi Abbas; Senate Committee Chairman on Tertiary Institutions and TETFUND, Senator Muntari Dandutse; and Deputy Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Ali Madaki.

Also Read

Also in attendance are Makoda/Dambatta Federal Constituency representative Engr. Hamisu Ibrahim Chidari, Hon. Sani Bala, Usman Kansila, and Ahmad Dantata, son of the late business icon.

Dantata died on Saturday, aged 94.

His Principal Private Secretary, Mustapha Junaid, confirmed the development in a Facebook post.

“It is with heavy heart that I announce the passing of our beloved father, Alhaji Aminu Alhassan Dantata…,” Junaid said.

Post Views: 1