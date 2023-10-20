BAO’s Walking The Talk: Character of a true democrat, by Gbenga Oluwatuyi

The character of a true democrat is marked by a set of values and principles that guide their actions and beliefs. One of such key traits that exemplify the character of a true democrat is the dual abilities to both manage the public trust and strive to fulfil every promise kept with the people.

It is fact that Governor Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji came from a political background that combined sophisticated humility and undiluted character of Omoluabi having, according to himself, cloned the characters of Otunba Niyi Adebayo, the first Executive Governor of Ekiti state and that of Dr John Kayode Fayemi, his immediate predecessor, in the administration of Ekiti state under his watch.

Here are some key features that distinguish Governor Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji as a true democrat:

Commitment to Democratic Principles: One would recall that upon INEC’s declaration of Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji as Ekiti State’s Governor-elect, he embarked on consultative visits to and meetings with all the prominent sons and daughters of Ekiti state who he pipelined as critical stakeholders in making Ekiti work. On assumption, he went on to interface with the townspeople, eliciting their needs and aspirations that would later form part of his administration’s policy paper and working document. A true democrat believes in the core principles of democracy, such as equality, individual freedoms, human rights, and the rule of law. They recognize the importance of inclusivity, diversity, and fair representation in the democratic process.

Respect for Civil Liberties: As a true democrat he values and respects civil liberties: freedom of speech, Assembly and religion. He understood that a thriving democracy requires a space where individuals can freely express their opinions and beliefs without fear of retribution.

Accountability and Transparency: One of the cords that bind him to the people of Ekiti state was is ability to advocate for transparency and accountability in government. As a practical democrat, Oyebanji believes in holding elected officials and public institutions responsible for their actions and decisions. He supports and puts in place mechanisms such as independent oversight, checks and balances, and a free press to ensure transparency and prevent corruption.

Respect for the Rule of Law: A true democrat upholds the rule of law as a fundamental pillar of democracy. He believes that no one, including political leaders, is above the law. He supports an independent judiciary and respects the separation of powers to maintain a system of checks and balances. Since he became the governor of Ekiti state, Biodun Oyebanji ensures that judicial process is not hindered, influenced or manipulated.

Compromise and Collaboration: True democrats understand the importance of compromise and collaboration in democratic governance. They recognize that diverse perspectives and opinions exist within society and aim to find common ground through dialogue and negotiation. They prioritize the greater good over narrow partisan interests. In one year, Governor Oyebanji, has built a large and strong network of both local and international development partners for the economic growth of the state.

Promotions of Civic Engagement: As earlier mentioned, Governor Oyebanji continues to encourage active civic participation and engagement through town hall meetings, individual consultation and public discussions. He valued an informed and educated citizenry, promoting initiatives such as sociopolitical education and civic awareness. He supports mechanisms for public input and involvement in decision-making processes.

Respect for Electoral Processes: He respects the integrity of electoral processes and supports free, fair and credible elections. When asked if he has anointed candidate(s) in the coming local government elections in Ekiti state, his response was simple and spontaneous: “I don’t have any. Let the people choose for themselves who they want as their candidates”. This shows that he denounces voter suppression, gerrymandering, and any attempts to undermine the democratic process. He’s one of the proponents and advocates for electoral reforms that enhance democratic representation and participation in the country.

Commitment to Social Justice: As a true democrat he’s committed to promoting social justice, fairness and equality because he recognizes the need to address systemic inequalities, discrimination, and injustices in society. Within one year in office, many are the policies made by his administration that promote equal opportunities, protect marginalized communities, and ensure a fair distribution of resources.

Open-Mindedness and Willingness to Learn: It is indisputable that Governor Oyebanji has tactical approach to political discourse which he does with an open mind. He’s willing and ready to listen to opposing viewpoints, engage in constructive dialogue, and consider new ideas. He understands that democracy thrives when diverse perspectives are respected and debated.

Peaceful Resolution of Conflicts: Governor Oyebanji is a man of peace hence upholds the principle of resolving conflicts through peaceful means while he also rejects violence as a method of achieving political goals and instead promote dialogue, negotiation, and diplomacy. Today, Ekiti state is one of, if not the most, peaceful states in Nigeria where one can live and do business without any fear or panic.

His Excellency, Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji has the character of a true democrat and Omoluabi shaped by his commitment to democratic principles, respect for civil liberties, accountability and transparency, the rule of law, collaboration, civic engagement, social justice, open-mindedness, and peaceful resolution of conflicts. These traits are essential for building and nurturing a strong and vibrant democratic society, and Ekiti state has been blessed with such a rare and valuable character in Governor Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji, BAO.

Team Gbenga Oluwatuyi for Chairman, Irepodun/Ifelodun Local Government, writes this piece, in commemoration of one year anniversary of Governor Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji, of Ekiti State

