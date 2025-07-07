Baobab Plus Nigeria partners LAPO Microfinance Bank to expand access to clean energy

In the commitment to accelerate access to clean and affordable energy solutions across the country, Baobab+ Nigeria, a leader in solar energy and digital inclusion, has entered into a strategic partnership with LAPO Microfinance Bank, the largest microfinance institution in Nigeria with over 500 branches in 34 states, including the FCT, Abuja, and six million active clients .

This partnership aims to make Baobab+ solar products such as Solar Home Systems, Solar Generators and Solar Power Stations available to more Nigerians through flexible financing plans provided by LAPO Microfinance Bank.

With this reach extended to over 100,000 local communities in rural and peri-urban areas including individuals, families, and small business owners who face energy insecurity and high electricity costs can now enjoy reliable, renewable energy at affordable rates.

According to the Group CEO of Baobab+, Kolawole Osinowo, “At Baobab+, our mission has always been to democratise access to clean energy and digital technology, especially for underserved populations. Through this partnership with LAPO Microfinance Bank, we are bringing that mission to life by offering more people the opportunity to power their homes and businesses sustainably and affordably.”

With over three decades of experience in providing financial services to low-income individuals, LAPO Microfinance Bank boasts of an expansive branch network and deep community trust. Through this collaboration, customers will be able to walk into any LAPO branch and finance Baobab+ solar products through convenient repayment plans tailored to their income level.

Speaking at the signing, Cynthia Ikponmwosa, Managing Director of LAPO Microfinance Bank, noted that the agreement reinforces the bank’s long-standing commitment to sustainability.

“LAPO Microfinance Bank began its journey into the sustainability space as far back as 2012, with initiatives focused on financial inclusion and environmental responsibility. This partnership marks a new phase in that journey, enabling us to finance clean energy solutions that improve livelihoods, reduce carbon footprints, and close the energy access gap for millions of Nigerians”, she said.

This launch comes at a crucial time when over 86 million Nigerians continue to face the challenges of inconsistent electricity supply, fuel price volatility, and rising energy costs. Baobab+ solar solutions not only provide an environmentally friendly alternative but also help reduce daily operational costs for small businesses and improve the quality of life for households.

Baobab+ and LAPO Microfinance Bank partnership reinforces both organizations’ commitment to empowering Nigerians with innovative solutions that bridge the energy access gap and drive inclusive growth. Essentially, access to energy is also a foundational driver of economic development, health, education, and social inclusion.

