Banky W optimistic of winning House of Reps seat

Olubankole Wellington, popularly known as Banky W, said he was very confident and optimistic that this time around he would win the election.

The actor and musician is the Peoples Democratic Party candidate for Eti-Osa Federal Constituency of Lagos State.

The House of Representatives hopeful, who made this known in Lagos on Saturday, spoke in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria during the 2023 Presidential and National Assembly elections.

Banky W said: “For me, it is about the work we have done on the campaign train, in community service over the years, the goodwill and the grace of God brought from the community.

“At the end of the day, for me, it is all about the grace of God and the will of the people.

“And I think that we have those two things.

“So, I am confident that I will win this time.”

Banky W expressed satisfaction at the turnout of voters and their conduct.

He, however, said that voters were well organised for the election process as many of them arrived as early as 7am.

He added: “We have learnt some lessons from the last election.

“So we started our queue control a lot earlier.

“Myself and a few friends got together and got canopies and chairs because that was the biggest polling unit in Eti-Osa.”