Banky W, Obanikoro lose as LP wins Eti-Osa Federal Constituency

The candidate of the Labour Party for Eti-Osa Federal Constituency of Lagos State, Thaddeus Attah, has been declared the winner of the poll conducted on Saturday.

The Independent National Electoral Commission declared the Labour Party candidate the winner of the poll on Sunday.

The INEC Returning Officer for the Federal Constituency, Prof. Funmilayo Odukoya, made the declaration at the Collation Centre act Lagos State Model Nursery and Primary School, Marwa, Lekki 1.

Attah won with 24,075 votes, beating Olubankole Wellington, also known as Banky W, of the Peoples Democratic Party, who polled 18,666 votes, and Babjide Obanikoro of the All Progressives Congress with 16,901 votes.

Odukoya declared: “That Thaddeus Attah of LP, having satisfied the requirement of the law, is hereby declared winner and is returned elected.”