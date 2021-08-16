Banks, shops shut over suspended sit-at-home in Imo

Bank operators, artisans and spare parts dealers on Monday closed their businesses in Imo State despite the suspension of the sit-at-home order by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Despite the suspension, many people remained indoors for fear the unexpected might happen to them.

Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba, in a statement, directed all residents to ignore the sit-at-home injunction and go about their normal businesses without fear of molestation.

However, streets in Owerri capital city were empty as shops, stores and banks were shut down in observance of the sit-at-home order.

At Wetheral road, all shops and offices were closed down due to fear of unknown while at Douglas Road few traders were seen selling their products on the road.

At Alaba International market along Aba-Owerri road, the ever-bubbling market was scanty as the spare parts dealers offered skeletal services to some customers who came to the market.

Also, some petrol stations along the same Aba-Owerri road did not open as few motorists and commercial bus drivers plying the roads were seen picking few passengers.

A commercial bus driver, Ikenna Onuoha said: “We have been plying the road with few passengers unlike normal days, many people did not come out today(Monday).”

A man operating a beer parlour on Douglas Road, Nze Paulinus Nwopara, said the information on the suspension of sit- at -home order came rather too late on Saturday.

“Many people were not aware that the IPOB has suspended the action but I came out only to see the whole streets empty, ” he noted.