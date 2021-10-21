Banks, school, markets shut as Anambra observes sit-at-home

The sit-at-home ordered by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) was a huge success in Anambra State on Thursday

The pro -Biafra agitators gave the directives in respect of the arraignment of their leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, in court.

Banks, markets, shops and commercial activities were shut as offices of the State government also failed to open for fear of being attacked.

Private and public schools did not open as students had been advised to stay away.

All the roads were deserted while shops and businesses did not open in any way.

Only police vehicles were seen on the roads led by the Police Commissioner, Echeng Eworo, with other sister agencies.