Banks, markets, others close for sit-at-home in Anambra

The Monday sit-at-home in the Southeast by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has continued to bite harder on residents despite the group denying being responsible for it.

Banks, markets, shops and commercial activities remained grounded in Anambra State as streets became playing fields for children.

Some members of the group also threatened to make the state ungovernable for Governor Chukwuma Soludo.

They claimed that the Governor has come to challenge them, thinking he has what it takes to stop their movement.

But the spokesman for the group, Emma Powerful, said those dishing out those threats were not members of IPOB but miscreants hiding under the group to cause problems in Anambra and Southeast.

It was contained in a statement made available to reporters in Awka at the weekend.

He warned that those issuing such threats would soon have themselves to blame, adding that IPOB was not responsible for the killings in Anambra.

Nnewi, Onitsha and Ekwulobia residents stayed indoors for fear of being attacked by gunmen on Monday.