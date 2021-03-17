The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has said that it expects all operators in the Nigerian financial system, especially bankers, to declare their assets latest June 1, 2021.

The Commission’s Executive Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, dropped this hint on Tuesday when he spoke with State House Correspondents after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The EFCC boss said the move, which is pursuant to the Bank Employees, ETC (Declaration of Assets) Act 1986, was part of measures to sanitise the nation’s financial system and block some of the loopholes currently being exploited by unscrupulous players in the sector to undermine Nigeria’s economy through money laundering and illicit financial flows.

Section 1 of the Bank Employees, ETC. (Declaration of Assets) Act 1986 makes it mandatory for every employee of a Bank to make full disclosure of assets upon employment, and annually in subsequent years.

The law, under Section 7 (1) stipulates: “It shall be an offence for an employee of a bank to own assets in excess of his legitimate known and provable income.”

The penalty for violation of the Act, as spelt out in section 7(2), includes imprisonment for a term of 10 years: “Any employee guilty of an offence under subsection (1) of this Section shall on conviction be liable to imprisonment for ten years and shall, in addition, forfeit the excess assets or its equivalent in money to the Federal Government.”

Bawa, who also expressed worry about youth involvement in cybercrime, however, appealed to parents to take special interest in the activities of their children.

According to him, parents have a responsibility to ensure that they nurture their children with the right set of values to ensure that they are not easily swayed by the allure of easy money through fraud and cyber crimes.

He added that youths must learn that there is no shortcut to enduring wealth.