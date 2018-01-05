The Nigerian Online Newspaper


Banker who locked 11-year-old maid up arrested

By The Eagle Online
The lady who unlawfully imprisoned her ward has been nabbed.
The woman, who gave her name as Nkechinyere Nwajagu, is a banker from Ajali in Orumba LGA of Anambra State.
Nwajagu resides at 12, Baderin Street, Mafoluku Oshodi, Lagos, reported to the police at  Makinde Police Station, Oshodi, from where she was taken to the Human Rights  Section of Lagos State  Police Command, Ikeja.
Nwajagu”s apartment was forced open on Friday on  the instruction of the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Edgal Imohimi, in order to rescue her housemaid, Precious Nwafor, locked up in the apartment by the suspect.
According to the suspect, it was her elder sister that brought the girl from the village and left her in her care when she travelled for Christmas vacation and  she had no choice than to lock her in anytime she goes to work until she returns at night.
She was taken to court on Friday by the Human Rights  Section of the Lagos State Command, led by Chief Superintendent of Police Kemi Adedeji.

 


