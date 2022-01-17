Banker commits suicide in Delta State

A banker, Nwokorie Nnamdi Godson has allegedly committed suicide by hanging in Sapele, Delta State, south south Nigeria.

Godson, who is said to be a staff of a new generation bank, it was gathered, left a note on his Facebook in which he narrated his struggle with his mind a day after he took his life.

The note read: “I no longer have a mind of my own. Cos I now do things I later regret. The struggle is not funny any more. I am still good at heart so u know.”

One of his friends on the platform confirmed that he hanged himself on a water tank scaffold at Ugbeyiyi community on Sunday, January 16.

Among the comments that trailed his suicide included: “@ Florence Egberi Erubami wrote, “Nnamdi, did you have to take your own life?”

“@Vicky Edward, “No be so you tell me you wan take shock me.”