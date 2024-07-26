Bank staff docked over alleged N562,700 theft

An employee of a microfinance bank, Emmanuel Awe, 33, on Thursday, appeared before a Grade ‘A’ Customary Court, Ibadan, Oyo State over alleged N562,700 theft.

Awe, a staff of Seedly Prime Microfinance Bank, Ibadan, was charged with stealing, to which he pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, Philip Amusan, told the court that the defendant committed the offence between April and July, at the aforementioned bank.

Amusan said the defendant failed to remit the sum of N562,700 paid by a bank’s client to the bank.

He said the offence contravened Section 390 (9) of the Criminal Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

The President of the court, Moji Aworemi, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N300,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Aworemi adjourned the case until August 15, 2024 for hearing.

