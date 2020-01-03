The Police Command in the Federal Capital Territory said on Thursday it had arrested a fleeing member of the armed robbery gang that attempted to rob a bank at Mpape, FCT.

A statement by DSP Anjuguri Manzah, the Police Public Relations Officer in the FCT, said that the arrested suspect, Ernest Ewim, 29, had been at large since the incident on December 28.

It said that the arrest of Ewim had brought the number of suspects arrested in connection with the foiled bank robbery to five.

It said: “The suspect was arrested by a team of Police Detectives at his hideout in Katampe, FCT.

“With this arrest, the total number of suspects arrested in connection with the foiled robbery attempt is now five.”

It named the suspects to include Ernest Ewim, 29, Larry Ehizo, 30, Princewill Obinna, 24, Timothy Joe, 21, and Elijah David, 19.

It said that the suspects would be arraigned upon conclusion of investigation by the Police.