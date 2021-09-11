Bank, firm train 150 widows, orphans on business innovation in FCT

Access Bank Plc in collaboration with Xploit Consulting Limited on Saturday, trained 150 widows and orphans on business innovation in Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The Director of Communication of Xploit Consulting Ltd, Grace Taiwo, while addressing the participants, said that the training was to equip them on business skills.

Taiwo said that the training covered Kwali, Kuje, and Bwari Area Councils in the FCT.

She said that the organisation and the bank ensured that the widows and orphans selected from the three area councils were adults and vulnerable.

According to her, the aim of the training is to equip widows and vulnerable people with business ideas and application skills.

“The initiative aims to reach at least 150 women in three area councils in the FCT.

“The organisation is committed to supporting the poor in various areas, the effort is to reduce poverty and to give hope to those who have no hope in the country,” she said.

Taiwo thanked Access Bank plc for collaborating with Xploits consulting Ltd in implementing its sustainability programmes and projects in Northern Nigeria.

Patience Ibrahim, a participant from Kwali Area Council, who spoke on behalf of others, expressed appreciation for the training and promised to implement the training in her business.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the participants were trained on the benefits of the principle of enterprise development, the principle of financial management, business law and use of social media.