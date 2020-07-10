Justice Patricia Ajoku of the Federal High Court, Ibadan, Oyo State on Friday ordered that Mahmood Lawal, a fake officer of the Department of State Services, who allegedly defrauded a Director of First City Monument Bank, be remanded in correctional facility, pending judgment.

The fake DSS operative obtained N1.5 million from the Bank Director with a promise to help him out of his problems with the secret police.

Justice Ajoku gave the order that Lawal should be sent to prison after he pleaded guilty to six counts bordering on impersonation and advanced free fraud leveled against him.

She fixed July 13 for judgment.

Earlier, counsel to the DSS, T.A. Nurudeen, told the court that the defendant committed the crime between 2015 and 2019.

Nurudeen said Lawal falsely presented himself as a DSS operative to obtain N1.5 million from the Director of FCMB, N200,00 from Bako Danbata and N150,000 from Ibrahim Bunkudo.

“He allegedly told them that he was in the right position to help them out of their problems with the agency, DSS,” Nurudeen said.

Lawal was also reported to have threatened two foreigners legitimately working at Tinkan Island and Terminus in Lagos State.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 1, (A) and (B), and 108(2) of Advanced Fee Fraud and Cybercrime Prohibition Act, Cap 2015.