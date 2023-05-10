Bank CSO shot as police, military disperse enforcers of Sit-At-Home

The Chief Security Officer of a bank in Anambra State was shot in his leg on Tuesday as operatives of the police and military battled to disperse illegal sit-at-home enforcers from the proscribed Indigenous People of Brafia and Eastern Security Network in Nkwo Market, Ihiala.

The spokesman of the Anambra State Police Command, Ikenga Tochukwu, confirmed the development on Tuesday.

Tochulwu said the security forces averted an attack on the bank and successfully dispersed enforcers of the sit-at-home order in the state.

But a stray bullet got the Chief Security Officer of the bank on the leg during a shootout.

He waswas rushed to the hospital, said Tochukwu.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer, following the improved operational and strategic positioning of both human and viable assets of the command by the Commissioner of Police, Echeng Echeng, the joint security forces comprising of the Police and Military by 12:30pm on May 9 dispersed illegal sit-at-home enforcers from the proscribed IPOB and ESN in Nkwo Market, Ihiala.

He added: “The Outlawed group members armed with guns and other dangerous weapons came out in their numbers on a motorbike and started shooting sporadically, to rob a bank and to disrupt commercial activities and vehicular movement going on in Ihaila.

“The joint operatives responded swiftly which made the armed men abandon their evil plan and took to their heels. Unfortunately, due to the indiscriminate shootings by the armed group, a stray bullet hit the chief security officer CSO of the bank on the leg and he has been taken to the hospital where he is currently receiving treatment. No life was lost.

“Meanwhile, calm has returned in the area as Police with other security forces have intensified patrols, and improved security dominance and surveillance in the state.”

Ikenga added that in the event of any request for security service, members of the public are advised to call the following phone numbers: the Command Control Room Number at 07039194332 or the Public Relations Officer at 08039334002.

The “npf rescue me app” is also available for free download on both Android and Apple IOS for Android and iPhone users respectively, he said.