A 32-year-old cashier, Jessica Ogba, appeared before a Tinubu Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing N2 million from her employer.

Ogba, who is facing a count of theft, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecutor, ASP Ben Ekundayo, told the court that the defendant committed the offense on Jan. 25 at 11:00a.m at the Murtala Muhammad Way, Ebute-Metta, Lagos.

He said that the defendant, an employee of an old generation bank, allegedly stole N2million belonging to customers of the bank.

“Ogba, a cashier unlawfully withdrew the sum of N2million from some customers’ bank account without any authorization,” he said.

Ekundayo said that the offence contravened Section 287 (7) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate A.A. Paul granted the defendant N200,000 bail with one surety in like sum.

He adjourned the case until April 5 for hearing.