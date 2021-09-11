Banire, Peller, Usman speak at Adedokun’s 50th birthday

Senior Advocate of Nigeria and former commissioner for Environment in Lagos State, Dr. Muiz Banire, will lead the conversation at the public lecture to mark the 50th birthday of public relations practitioner, lawyer and writer Niran Adedokun in Lagos on Saturday, September 18, 2021. Banire will speak on the topic “Reforming Nigeria: the people or the structure.”

Discussants at the event, which will hold virtually, include, Member representing Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Iwajowa/Kajola Federal Constituency of Oyo State, in the House of Representatives, Hon Shina Peller, Ms. Hadiza Bala Usman and Liborous Oshoma. Publisher of thecable.ng, Simon Kolawole will moderate the panel, while media entrepreneur, Yomi Owope will host the event.

Adedokun, a weekly columnist with The PUNCH and thecable.ng explained that a public lecture is his way of contributing to the discussion on the best way to pull Nigeria out of brink and secure its future in the comity of nations.

He explained that for various reasons, which are not insurmountable, Nigerians are currently unable to agree on the most effective ways for their country to get back on the track of sustainable development.

“ I am full of hope that conversations led by people who have a deep understanding of Nigeria and her challenges will agitate our minds and prepare us to make the right choices for the good of the country.

He explained that the choice of an online event is to open it up to as many people as possible and expressed the hope that Nigerian politicians will begin to think more about the country rather than personal interests.

Adedokun, who is the author of Ladies calling the shots, The Danfo driver in all of us, will be presenting his third book, The law is an ass, a collection of fictional short stories at the same event.