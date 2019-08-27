Bangladesh Foreign Minister, Abdul Momen, on Tuesday said the government has successfully reduced poverty rate by 50 per cent in the last 10 years.

Momen, in a report of the state-run news agency, BSS, said: “Bangladesh is one of the two countries in the world where poverty rate has declined the most.”

He made the remarks while speaking at a programme in Dhaka marking the country’s National Mourning Day and 44th martyrdom anniversary of Father of the Bangladeshi Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Recalling the contribution of the Father of the Nation in achieving an independent Bangladesh, he said Bangabandhu Mujibur had given the highest priority to agriculture and education sectors to develop the country.

“Bangabandhu was killed at a time when the agricultural revolution was near its success. But the killers could not kill the idea and spirit of Bangabandhu,” Momen said.

Xinhua/NAN.