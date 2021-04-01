Bangladesh has imposed a temporary ban on travellers from Europe and 12 other countries after reporting a surge in Coronavirus infections.

The two-week ban would come into effect on Saturday and last until April 18, according to a statement from the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh.

CAAB said air passengers from Britain where infection rates were generally lower than on mainland Europe would still be allowed to enter the country.

Along with European nations, Argentina, Bahrain, Brazil, Chile, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Peru, Qatar, South Africa, Turkey and Uruguay are also banned countries.

Airlines operating scheduled passenger flights from all those countries would be allowed to carry only transit passengers.

Passengers from other countries must still adhere to a 14-day home quarantine.

Bangladesh so far reported 611,295 cases of novel Coronavirus with 9,046 deaths since the South Asian country traced the first cases in March last year.

With many flouting the current health guidelines, the government on Tuesday issued a new set of rules, including the mandatory use of face masks and limiting passengers on local transport.

The country reported a single-day record number of infections – 5,358 – on Wednesday.

dpa/NAN.