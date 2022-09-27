Bandits threaten to kill baby, three sisters over N50m ransom

The bandits who kidnapped three sisters, including one of them who is pregnant and gave birth in captivity, have threatened to kill them and the baby if the family fails to pay N50 million ransom within two days.

One of the brothers to the victims, Kabir Yusuf, revealed this when he spoke with newsmen on Monday in Kaduna.

The Eagle Online recalls that the three sisters were kidnapped on July 17, 2022 at their family house in Mando area of Kaduna where they were taking care of their sick mother.

Yusuf told newsmen: “We have only been able to raise N6.5 million, which was rejected by the bandits.

“I begged my sister’s abductors and told them we have sold everything we have to raise N6.5 million, but they (bandits) rejected it.

“My sisters lamented to me on Sunday that they were being mistreated and that the bandit commander wants to leave the camp and may not return until after a while, so we should talk to them.

“But I told them that we have sold everything we have but what we raised is not tangible and we don’t have anything to sell again.

“They started crying and I broke down weeping too.

“Now, the disturbing development is that on Sunday I pleaded with them to release my sisters and the new baby, that we have only been able to raise N6.5 million, but they started insulting me and told me that if we do not bring N50 million in the next two days, they will kill my sisters and the new baby.

“We are appealing to the Federal Government, Kaduna State Government, charity organisations, philanthropists and well-spirited individuals to assist us in securing their release.

“We do not want anything to happen to them.

“If anything happens to them, only God knows what effect it would have on our mother, who is now in a wheelchair because of their abduction.”