Bandits have struck in Zamfara State again in the early hours of Friday.

This time apart from killing one person, the bandits kidnapped the District Head of Yankaba town in Kaura-Namoda Local Government Area, Alhaji Buhari Ammani, his three wives and son.

Four of neighbours of Ammani – Mallam Ibrahim, Alhaji Samaila, Isah Yankaba and Aminu Maikano – were also taken away by the bandits.

Saddik Abubakar has been identified as the person killed.

The names of Ammani’s wives kidnapped have been given as Jimmma, Asma’u and Lami.

Kabiru is said to be the name of the kidnapped son.

The Chairman of the Kaura-Namoda Local Government Area, Alhaji Isa Abdullahi, said the bandits stormed the town around 1:30am.

Abdullahi said the hoodlums, who rode to the town on motorcycles, operated unchallenged for many hours because it was raining heavily and that many people in the town were not aware of what was going on.

He said efforts made by some residents to inform security agents were unsuccessful because the downpour disrupted network services.