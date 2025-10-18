Bandits storm police station, kill two officers

The Kaduna State Police Command has confirmed the killing of two of its officers by suspected bandits who stormed a station in Zonkwa, Zangon Kataf Local Government Area.

Spokesman of the Command and a Deputy Superintendent of Police, DSP Mansir Hassan, made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria.

The Police Public Relations Officer, who revealed this to NAN on Saturday, said that investigation was already underway to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident.

NAN also reports that the incident occurred on Friday evening at the Divisional Police Headquarters in Zonkwa, Headquarters of Zangon Kataf LGA.

Sources told NAN that the bandits reportedly stormed the police station in an attempt to free suspected vandals earlier arrested in Kachia Local Government Area.

However, it was later gathered that the suspects were not being held at the station.