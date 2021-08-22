Bandits release more Bethel Baptist students

Fifteen of the remaining 80 abducted students of Bethel Baptist High School, Damishi, Kaduna, have been released from captivity.

Chairman of the Kaduna State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Joseph Hayab, confirmed their release to TheCable on Sunday.

According to Hayab, the students were released on Saturday night by the bandits.

On July 5, 2021, bandits had invaded the school located some few kilometers away from Kaduna metropolis and abducted 121 students.

The Kaduna CAN chairman said the remaining students still in captivity are now 65.

Hayab said there would be no reunion ceremony for the freed students, adding that their parents would simply pick them up and go home.

The bandits had said that the students would be released in batches when they freed the first batch of 28 on July 25, 2021, after they were said to have collected a ransom of N100 million.