Bandits’ kingpins, 26 others killed as Military sustains air raid in Zamfara

Five kingpins of armed bandits’ groups in Zamfara State have been killed by air bombardments around Baranda forest, PRNigeria reports.

They were eliminated by attack jets of the Nigerian Air Force that have sustained aggressive raids at forests housing bandits in the North West State.

The slain kingpins, namely: Hussaini Rabe, Murtala Sabe, Basiru Nasiru, Sama and Isah, were said to be loyal to a notorious bandit chief known as Abu Redde.

Local sources told PRNigeria that recent aerial bombardments by NAF fighter aircraft have led to the decimation of Zamfara State bandits and their hideouts destroyed.

A local “asset” working with the intelligence services, while speaking on condition of anonymity, disclosed that “deadly” airstrikes at Tsaunin Sani Forest in Yantumaki District of Danmusa Local Government Area led to the death of over 26 bandits.

He said 13 motorcycles were destroyed in the onslaught of the air fighter troops.

He added: “Credible local sources also revealed that bandits have turned Dumburum village of Zurmi LGA to their treatment centre, where wounded bandits go for treatment.”