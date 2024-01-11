Bandits kill village head, two sons, six others in Katsina

Suspected bandits killed the village head of Kukar Babangida, the Magaji Zauren Katsina, Alhaji Haruna Ubale and two of his sons in Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina state on Thursday.

The assailants killed six other persons and burnt five vehicles in the village.

Police spokesman in the state, ASP Abubakar Aliyu, said the bandits struck at about 1:30 a.m.

“Suspected bandits attacked Kukar Babangida village on Thursday shooting sporadically from AK47 rifles. They killed nine persons in the process.

“They also burnt five vehicles.

“Police operatives were swiftly deployed in the area and they have since restored normalcy,’’ Aliyu told the News Agency of Nigeria in Katsina.

He assured that the assailants would be arrested soon.