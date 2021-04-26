The Kaduna State Government said bandits have killed two more students of Greenfield University Kaduna, who were abducted on Tuesday.

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan said in a statement issued on Monday in Kaduna.

Aruwan said, “On a sad note, security agencies have just reported to the Kaduna State Government the recovery of two more dead bodies of Greenfield University students, killed by bandits today, Monday 26th April.

“The retrieved corpses have been evacuated to a mortuary, and the university has been notified of the development.

“The Government of Kaduna State under the leadership of Malam Nasir El-Rufai is saddened by this evil perpetrated against innocent students abducted while pursuing their education for a glorious future.

“The Government sends its deep empathy to their families and the university management, and prays for the repose of their souls,” Aruwan stated.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that the bandits had killed three of the abducted students on Friday, while one staff of the University was killed on Tuesday.

About 23 students and staff were abducted from the university campus on April 20.