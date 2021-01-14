The Kaduna State Government says it received reports of a double homicide following an attempted kidnap at Chikaji village, Igabi Local Government Area.

It was gathered that armed bandits invaded the residence of one Alhaji Yunusa Gambo, a farmer in the village, and attempted to kidnap him, along with one Mallam Surajo.

However, the duo attempted to flee, but were shot by the armed bandits.

In a statement signed by the Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs in the state, Samuel Aruwan, it was revealed that the Governor Nasir El-Rufai has commiserated with the families of the deceased, and prayed for the repose of their souls.

According to Aruwan, security agencies were investigating the incident and sustaining patrols in the area.

In another development, troops under the auspices of Operation Safe Haven averted what would have been a bloody clash between some herders and farmers in Jema’a Local Government Area.

Aruwan stated that the incident took place at Ungwan Marwa and Marmara communities in the Local Government Area when cattle under the care of one Bayerajo Sule destroyed farms belonging to three farmers: Abigail Michael, Emmanuel Bulus and Jonathan Vincent.

The Commissioner noted that some individuals: Alhaji Abdullahi Idi, Gamji Alhaji, Apollos Auta and Matthew Moses, from both herders’ and farmers’ sides, allegedly incited the respective parties for a clash.

He said they have been arrested for further interrogation.

Aruwan added that the governor thanked the troops for their prompt action in averting the violence, and appealed to citizens to maintain recourse to the law.