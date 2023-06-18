Bandits kill traditional title holder, his four sons in Kaduna

Suspected bandits have killed a traditional title holder, the Ardo of Birni and Kewaye of Zazzau Emirate, Alhaji Shuaibu Mohammed, and his four children.

The incident occurred on Saturday at about 10pm in Dorayi village, Zaria Local Government Area, Kaduna State.

The bandits, numbering five, also rustled 100 cows belonging to the deceased.

The wife of the deceased, Malama Halima Shuaibu, told newsmen after the funeral of the victims that the bandits shot her husband in the head.

Shuaibu said: “Ardo was brought out of his bedroom and shot twice on his head, and he died instantly.

“The bandits went from room-to-room in the compound and killed my four children who are married with children.

“The victims are Adamu Shuaibu, Musa Shuaibu, Abubakar Shuaibu and Ibrahim Haruna.

“After attacking the compound, they also went away with over 100 of our cows.”

The only survivor of the attack among the Ardo’s children, Abdurrahman Shuaibu, said the bandits shot two other people on their way out of the village.

When contacted, Spokesperson of the Kaduna State Police Command, DSP Mohammed Jalige, said he was yet to be briefed on the incident.