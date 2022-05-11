Bandits kill six soldiers in Taraba

The soldiers of the 93 Battalion, Nigerian Army in Takum, Takum Local Government Area (LGA) of Taraba, have come under heavy banditry attack, leaving six dead, and one missing.

DSP Abubakar Usman, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Taraba Command, who confirmed the report to newsmen in Jalingo, said that the soldiers were on their way to repel an attack on Tati village in Takum LGA, when they were ambushed by the bandits.

Usman also confirmed that the commander of the operation was still missing in action.

The PPRO also confirmed a bomb blast at the Headquarters of the 6th Brigade, Nigerian Army, located along House of Assembly Road, Sabongari area of Jalingo.

He said that the explosive device was thrown into the base by a passerby, and it landed on the ground.

He, however, said that no casualty was recorded.

A NAN correspondent who visited the scene reports that there was heavy military presence at the base and the entire road leading to the facility was barricaded, and a diversion was created to prevent movement close to the base.