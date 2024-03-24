Bandits kill politician, another during Ramadan prayer, abduct wife, daughters

Bandits have killed a politician, simply identified as Alhaji Lado, and another man identified as an health worker when they struck in Mairuwa village, Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State.

According to Daily Trust newspaper, the killing took place on Saturday night, while they were observing Ramadan prayers.

One person was reportedly injured.

According to Daily Trust, Alhaji Lado was identified as a businessman, politician and large scale farmer.

Sources told the newspaper that he was killed for refusing to take orders from the gunmen.

“They opened fire on him when they attempted to kidnap him but he refused to follow them,” the source told Daily Trust.

One of the survivors of the mosque attack told Daily Trust that the attackers kidnapped the wife and two daughters of Alhaji Lado.

The other victim was said to be a health worker.

He was simply identified as Sani, who worked at the Mairuwa health facility.