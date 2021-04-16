No fewer than nine persons were killed while many were injured in Rarah village of Rabbah Local Government in Sokoto State when armed bandits attacked the community.

The development was confirmed by the state government in a statement on Friday.

According to available information, the attack, which was carried out on Thursday, also left many injured, while the assailants rustled about 500 cows.

The statement by the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Public affairs to Governor Aminu Tambuwal, Abdulnasir Abubakar Sanyinna, said the Governor alongside heads of security agencies in the state had condoled with the people and relatives of the victims.

It said: “Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal today condoled with the people of Rarah town of Rabah LGA over the recent killing of nine people by bandits, others were injured and over 500 cattle were rustled.

“While assuring them of his administration commitment to the security of life and property, Governor Tambuwal urged them to cooperate with security operatives through provision of timely information for instant response.”

The Governor, according to the statement was in company of his Deputy, Commissioner of Security Matters, Secretary to the State Government and Heads of security agencies in the state.