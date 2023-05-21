Bandits kill nine farmers in Kaduna

No fewer than nine farmers were killed by bandits at Unguwar Danko near Dogon Dawa village in Birnin Gwari Area of Kaduna State, Daily Trust gathered.

The incident happened on Saturday afternoon when the victims were working on their farms.

Residents said the bandits whisked away about three other farmers to an unknown destination.

Member-elect representing Kakangi Constituency, Yahaya Musa, confirmed the incident, saying all those killed were farmers and that those who sustained gunshot injuries were rushed to hospitals for treatment.

“Yes it was confirmed to me this Sunday morning that nine farmers were killed by bandits at Unguwar Danko near Dogon Dawa village on Saturday afternoon and others sustained gunshot injuries,” he said.

He explained that some of the villagers also confronted the bandits which led to some sustaining gunshot injuries.

The state government has not reacted to the incident yet but the state police command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Mohammed Jalige, promised to get back to our correspondent with details.