The Benue State Government said bandits attacked and killed a Livestock Guard and shot an official of Agro Rangers, a unit of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, in Makurdi, the state capital.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Security, retired Colonel Paul Hemba, told newsmen on Saturday in Makurdi that the attack took place at Mbalagh Council Ward, behind NASME Barracks on Friday evening.

Hemba said the bandits attacked and killed a Livestock Guard member and shot an official of the Agro Rangers when they were returning from patrol in Mbalagh Council Ward of Makurdi Local Government Area.

He disclosed that the team were on motorcycles when they were ambushed, adding that the Agro Rangers official was responding to treatment.

The security adviser further said the state was over time witnessing the hit and run attack from the bandits.

He disclosed that most of their recent attacks were “targeted at Livestock Guards probably to intimidate them from doing their work” but said such would not deter them.

Hemba said that to lack of security personnel to cover the entire state at all times, the bandits were taking advantage of it to attack vulnerable places.