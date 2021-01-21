Kaduna State Government on Thursday said bandits killed four persons in separate attacks in Kaduna.

Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State, made the disclosure in a statement issued in Kaduna.

Aruwan said security agencies reported the killing of four citizens in isolated locations of Giwa, Chikun and Igabi Local Government Areas.

He explained that at Baranje village near Buruku in Chikun LGA, two persons were killed.

Also at Ungwan Sada in Giwa local government, bandits killed one victim after an attempt to kidnap him.

“Similarly, a herder was killed by bandits along the Kangimi axis, on the Kaduna-Jos Road in Igabi LGA.

Aruwan said Gov Nasir El-Rufai noted these reports with sadness, and sent condolences to the families of the slain citizens, while praying for the repose of their souls.

He also tasked security agencies to ensure diligent investigations into the incidents.

“Intensified ground and air patrols are set to be sustained in Birnin Gwari, Giwa, Igabi and Chikun local government areas, linking up to Niger State,”Aruwan said.