The Kaduna State Government on Thursday said suspected bandits killed a former Councillor and one other person in Birnin Gawri and Kajuru Local Government Areas of Kaduna State.

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, confirmed the killing in a statement issued to newsmen in Kaduna.

Aruwan said: “Security agencies reported that armed bandits killed a former Councillor of Gayam Ward, Birnin Gwari Local Government Area.”

He said he was attacked and killed while working on his farm in Ungwan Fada, Birnin Gwari Local Government Area.

He also said that in a separate incident, one other person was killed by bandits at Kasuwan Magani general area of Kajuru.

Aruwan said: “Also, troops under the auspices of Operation Safe Haven have reported that a mob attacked some herders and their cattle along the Mabushi Cattle route in Zangon Kataf Kocal Government Area.

“According to the report, the herders, who were in the employ of a person of Bakin Kogi, Kauru, were moving their cattle from Fadan Kaje to Bakin Kogi via the cattle route, when they were attacked.

“The mob, in large numbers and wielding machetes and other weapons were repelled by troops who responded to a distress call.”

Aruwan said the troops provided security cover for the herders to recover their scattered cattle.

He added: “All the cows were recovered, save one which was later found dead in a swamp, one cow was also wounded with a machete cut.

“One of the herders sustained an injury from being pelted over his right eye.

“He was taken to hospital where he was treated and discharged.”

He added that the troops escorted the herders to their destination in Bakin Kogi, Kauru to prevent further tension.

The Commissioner said Governor Nasir -el-Rufai prayed for the repose of the souls of the slain and sent condolences to their families.

He said the governor thanked the troops for their prompt intervention against the mob.

El-Rufai appealed for calm and directed that security be intensified in the general area.

While wishing the injured person full recovery, he also tasked security agencies to ensure a thorough investigation into the attack.

“Investigations into the incident are in progress,” Aruwan said.

