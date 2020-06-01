Suspected bandits have shot dead the District Head of Yantumaki, Alhaji Abu Atiku, 60, in Danmusa Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Gambo Isah, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Katsina.

Isah said the attackers invaded the area on Sunday at about 11:55pm with AK47 rifles.

He said they attacked the residence of the deceased and shot him dead.

The PPRO added that the attackers also shot his security guard, Gambo Chakau, and fled into the forest.

He explained that the victims were rushed to the Danmusa General Hospital for treatment, where the district head was confirmed dead.

According to Isah, the security guard is responding to treatment.

Suspected bandits also attacked some communities in Batsari LGA of the state, killing the council’s All Progressives Congress Chairman.