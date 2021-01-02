Gunmen in separate operations have killed two prominent persons, including an Islamic cleric, in two local government areas of Kaduna State on Friday.

The State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, confirmed the development in a statement on Saturday.

Aruwan identified the two LGAs a Igabi and Jema’a.

He said security agencies informed the state that armed bandits invaded Kawaran Rafi village in Igabi LGA and killed one Danleeman Isah, who was the Chief Imam of the village.

He said: “The bandits moved straight to Isah’s residence, and in what appears to be a pre-meditated murder, shot him dead and left the location without taking any items or hostages.

“The murder of the cleric has been linked to his vocal stance against the killings and kidnappings of the citizenry by bandits.

“It is of a similar ilk to the killing of Ardo Musa Layi of Kajuru Local Government Area, who was kidnapped and killed by armed bandits in October 2020 for his advocacy against killings, kidnappings, and cattle rustling.

“Also similar was the shooting of Ardo Ahmadu Suleiman by bandits at Kasuwan Magani, Kajuru Local Government, leaving him with bullet wounds.”

Aruwan also said security agencies reported the murder of the Sarkin Yaki of Godogodo, Yohanna Abu, by a gang of kidnappers.

He said the gunmen attacked Nisama village in Jema’a Local Government Area late on Friday and abducted Abu along with another resident, Charles Audu.

“A struggle ensued between the duo and the kidnappers, and while Mr Audu was able to escape, the kidnappers shot Mr Abu dead,” he said.

Aruwan said five persons had been arrested in connection with the killing, while security agencies have launched an investigation into the incident.

He said Governor Nasir El-Rufai expressed sadness at the incidents and prayed for the repose of the souls of the slain cleric and community leader, while conveying his heartfelt condolences to bereaved families.