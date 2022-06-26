Bandits kill another Catholic Priest in Kaduna State

Bandits have killed another Catholic priest of the Archdiocese of Kaduna, Reverend Father Vitus Borogo.

According to available information, the Reverend Father was killed in Chikun Local Government Area of the state.

Borogo was until his murder the Chaplain of the Catholic Community of the Kaduna State Polytechnic and Chairman of the Nigerian Catholic Diocesan Priests Association, Kaduna State Chapter.

His death was confirmed in two statements by the Catholic Church on Saturday.

The Chancellor of the Kaduna Catholic Archdiocese, Reverend Father Christian Okewu, said in a statement that Father Borogo was killed on Saturday at the Nigerian Prison Farm in Kujama along the Kaduna-Kachia Road in Chikun LGA.

Recall that in May, another priest, Reverend Father Joseph Bako, had died in the custody of bandits who abducted him on March 8, 2022 from his pastoral residence at Saint John’s Catholic Church, Kudenda also in Chikun LGA.

The Archdiocese of Kaduna said Father Bako, who died eight weeks after his abduction, was ill before the bandits took him and held him without giving him access to his medication and proper medical care.

Another statement by Reverend Father Christian Emmanuel of Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria, said Borogo was 50 years old.

The statement said: “It is with a heavy heart, but with total submission to the will of God that we announce the death of Rev. Fr. Vitus Borogo, which sad event took place today, at Prison Farm, Kujama, along Kaduna-Kachia Road, after a raid on the farm by terrorists. Until his death, Fr Vitus (aged 50) was the Chaplain of the Catholic Community of the Kaduna State Polytechnic, and the Chairman of the Nigerian Catholic Diocesan Priests Association (NCDPA), Kaduna Chapter.

“Most Rev. Matthew Man-Oso Ndagoso, the Catholic Archbishop of Kaduna condoles with the immediate family, the NFCS Family of Kaduna Polytechnic, and indeed the entire Kaduna Polytechnic Community; and assures them of his fraternal closeness and prayers.

“Details of his funeral arrangement will be announced as soon possible. Meanwhile we commit his soul to the maternal intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary, and call on all men and women of goodwill to continue to pray for the peaceful repose of his soul and for the consolation of his bereaved family, especially his mother.”