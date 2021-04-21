An operative of the Oyo State Security Network, codenamed Operation Amotekun, has reportedly been killed in an ambush by suspected bandits.

The deceased operative, Suleiman Quadir, was said to have been killed in an ambush at the Living Farms in Fiditi on Tuesday.

Commandant of Amotekun in Oyo State, Olayinka Olayanju, has confirmed the incident in a statement.

He said, “One of our operatives in Amotekun Oyo State, Suleiman Quadir, 25 years old, of Atiba Local Government, was killed in an ambush by a group of bandits numbering 11 at Living Farms in Fiditi on Tuesday, 20th April 2021.

“Quadir and his colleague, Amo Bello Yisau, were escorting the staff of the farm to the farm when it was invaded by the bandits.

“Amo Yisau too was caught by rounds of bullets but he survived and is receiving treatment at the General Hospital, Owode Oyo.

“The gallant Suleiman Quadir left behind an aged father, a wife and a son. He has since been buried according to Islamic rites.”