No fewer than 21 persons were killed and 12 others injured in fresh attacks on villages in two local government areas in Zamfara State by bandits.

The attacks were confirmed by the police on Thursday.

According to available information, the local governments attacked were Maru and Talata Mafara.

Villages attacked in Maru LGA included Tungar Malan, Manyan Karaje, Tungar Arne, Dangodon Maiyakane, Dangodon Mai Masallaci and Boleke, while among those attacked in Talata Mafara LGA were Gidan Dan Kani, Tungar lauti, Inwala and Dangodo.

Confirming the development to Channels Television, the spokesman of the Zamfara State Police Command, Mohammed Shehu, said the intention of the bandits was to rustle cows.

Shehu said when confronted by members of a militia group, Yan Sakai, in Maru LGA, the bandits started shooting sporadically, resulting in the death of 15 people, while seven others sustained gunshot wounds.

In Talata Mafara LGA, six persons were killed, the spokesman of the Command said, adding that the victims were attacked and killed while coming back from a funeral prayer.