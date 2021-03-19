The Kaduna State Government said suspected bandits have killed 13 people and injured seven others in separate attacks in Zango Kataf, Kauru and Chikun Local Government Areas.

Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, confirmed the incidents in a statement on Friday in Kaduna.

Aruwan also said 56 houses and 16 motorcycles were razed in Kauru LGA.

He said: “13 people have been killed and seven others injured in a series of attacks across communities in Zangon Kataf, Kauru and Chikun LGAs.

“The attack was reported to the Kaduna State Government by the Military under the auspices of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH).

“According to the report, bandits attacked a man and his brother as they were returning from their farm in Gora Gan village of Zangon Kataf LGA.

“The man was killed while his brother escaped.”

The Commissioner further said that in another incident, bandits attacked Kizachi village of Kauru LGA and killed 10 people, leaving four others injured and several houses and barns raided and burnt.

“The injured are receiving treatment in hospital,” the Commissioner said.

Aruwan said Masaka village in Chikun Local Government was attacked, leaving one person dead and two others injured.

He added: “Troops mobilised to the location to eventually repel the attack.

“Similarly, bandits killed one person in Kurmin Kaduna of Chikun local government area and left one injured.”

The Commissioner said Governor Nasir El-Rufai expressed sadness over the report and prayed for the repose of the souls of the slain, while sending condolences to their families.

El-Rufai wished the injured citizens quick recovery.