Bandits kill 11 soldiers in Kaduna

In what seems like a daring reprisal attack, bandits loyal to the assassinated gang leader, Buharin Daji, killed 11 Nigerian soldiers on Tuesday night in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

A source who is conversant with the development confided in PRNigeria that the well-armed bandits stormed a military post at Doka, an area between Funtua and Birnin Gwari, and killed the soldiers on the spot.

The bodies of the slain soldiers have been deposited in a mortuary.

PRNigeria further gathered that the bandits had earlier attacked Maganda District on Tuesday afternoon on a revenge mission over the killing in Buhari Tsoho, where nine members of security volunteer groups were critically injured.

After Maganda, the armed bandits moved toward Kampanin Doka at the junction road leading to Gwaska and Dansadau and relaunched another attack, leading to the death of the soldiers.

A leader of the security volunteer groups in the town said the community had notified Kaduna State Government since last week of strange movements of bandits in Birnin Gwari through Funtua-Dansadau axis but no action was taken.

The source said: “With the killing of the bandit commander Buhari Daji at Nabango area under Birnin-Gwari Local Government of Kaduna State, just 16km to Dansadau in Zamfara State, there were strange movements of some of the armed men in the area.

“Suspicious of their movements with sophisticated weapons around Goron Dutse, Kuiga, Maganda, Unguwar Nachibi communities, we immediately sent alerts and warning signals to the Kaduna State Government to take action.

“In fact since the killing of Buharin Daji, kidnappers have been having field days along Birnin-Gwari-Funtua Road on a daily basis.

“Some villagers being terrorized by armed bandits in Kirazo and Layin Mai Gwari had to relocate to Birnin-Gwari town.

“Surprisingly, shortly afterwards some soldiers that were deployed for Operation Karamin Goro in Birnin-Gwari were withdrawn, leaving behind few soldiers who stayed inside the town.

“We have been under intense fear of this armed group and have called for proactive government protection before the latest killing of soldiers.”