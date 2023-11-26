Bandits kill 11 in two Taraba communities

Bandits have attacked several communities in Yangtu and Ussa Local Government Areas of Taraba State, killing 11 people.

The attack and deaths have been confirmed by the Chairman of Ussa Local Government Area, Peter Shamwun.

While nine people were killed in some communities in Yangtu Special Development Area, two others were eliminated in Tukwog community along Takum-Manya Road.

The spokesman of the Taraba State Police Command, Abdullahi Usman, also confirmed the development.

Usman said a joint patrol of the police and military had been deployed to forestall further attacks.