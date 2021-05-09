Bandits on Saturday afternoon killed eleven people at Tsatstkiya in Safana Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The bandits, who were said to have invaded the community in the afternoon, also wounded three others who are currently receiving treatment in a Dutsin-ma town hospital.

Residents said the bandits were on a reprisal over the recent killing of one of their informants in the community.

The said informant was said to have been killed four days ago in a nearby community called Hakon Kartakawa.

The bandits were also said to have invaded the community on motorcycles and armed with sophisticated weapons.

A resident said, “The bandits stormed Tsatstkiya and killed people to send messages to people in the community that they were unhappy over the killing of one of their informants at Hakon Kartakawa.”

It was also learnt that the bandits left the community after killing the victims without looting any item.

The spokesman for the Katsina State Police Command, SP Gambo Isah, confirmed the incident but did not give details.

Meanwhile, the 75-year-old woman, Auta Atti, abducted at Kukar Babangida in Jibia Local Government Area of the state early Tuesday morning was still in bandits’ den as of Saturday.

The bandits also reportedly killed a cameraman with the Information Department of the Jibia Local Government council Secretariat, Ibrahim Dankarbo.

Dankabo was reportedly killed when he heard a distress call from the woman and came out of his house to assist her.